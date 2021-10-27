Adam Levine speaks out about woman grabbing him during 'Maroon 5' show

A female fan surrounded Levine at the stage during the performance and grabbed his arm

Adam Levine confessed that he was ‘quite stunned’ after a female fan encountered him during his Maroon 5 performance.



At the Audacy's 8th Annual We Can Survive concert, American singer Adam Levine revealed an uncomfortable incident that occurred while the band was performing their hit song "Sunday Morning."

A female fan surrounded Levine at the stage during the performance and grabbed the 42-year-arm old's in the middle of the song.

The video went viral after the TikTok user Luis Peñaloza shared it on social media, and it has already surpassed more than 8 million views so far.

On Tuesday, Levine shared his awkward moment in an Instagram Story. He appeared astounded in the viral footage, and he brushed off the fan at the Los Angeles event.

"I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don't have a job. I say that all the time — to our fans," he told his followers.

Levine explicitly condemned the incident by saying, "To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. That's just not who I am. That's not who I've ever been."

Making his point more clear the She will be loved singer further defended his actions by saying, "I just need you guys to know I was really startled. And sometimes when you're startled… you have to shake it off and move on cause I'm doing my job up there. It's what I pride myself on."

He reiterated, "I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing onstage and the fans."

"I hope that we can all understand that," Levine concluded before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Following the incident, the netizens have expressed different opinions after the incident. There are fans came to defend Levine’s retaliation on TikTok. However, some of them believe that the singer should be more humble towards his followers.