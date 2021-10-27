Displaying women as 'hoors' completely inappropriate: CII

The woman who was presented as "hoor" on the occasion of 12th Rabiul Awal. — Twitter

CII responds after woman was put on display as a "hoor" during a 12 Rabiul Awal procession.

CII objects to ostentatious exhibition of religious rituals.

Body suggests maintaining uniform standard for religious ceremonies.

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CCI) has slammed the move to displaying women as "hoors" and termed it completely "inappropriate in light of Islamic teachings."

The body's statement came after a woman was displayed as a "hoor" (heavenly figure) during a procession on 12th Rabiul Awal, as per videos that went viral on social media.

The CII's reservations came during a meeting, during which members agreed that presenting naat, marsiya, and qaseeda as songs was against Islamic teachings.

The CII also objected to the ostentatious exhibition of religious rituals and suggested a uniform standard to be maintained when it comes to religious ceremonies.

'Well-thought-out controversy'

In response to the "hoor" being put on display, PTI Member of Punjab Assembly Seemabia Tahir submitted an adjournment motion in the house on the matter.

Tahir, in the motion, said the incident took place in Multan and termed it a "well-thought-out controversy".