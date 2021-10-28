 
Camilla Parker Bowles calls on the world to unite and ‘forge a violence-free world’

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is speaking out against sexual violence against women in an impassioned speech.

Speaking at a reception recognizing the WOW Foundation’s Shameless! Festival in London on Wednesday, the 74-year-old royal urged the world to eliminate sexual violence.

"We need to get the men in our lives involved in this movement. We do not, in any way, hold all men responsible for sexual violence. But we do need them all on board to tackle it,” she said.

"After all, rapists are not born, they are constructed. And it takes an entire community – male and female – to dismantle the lies, words and actions that foster a culture in which sexual assault is seen as normal, and in which it shames the victim,” she said.

“So let us all leave here today and try and get the men in our lives to participate in building a 'shameless' society."

"The victim feels invaded and dirty; weakened by having been put in a position of helplessness by someone stronger – possibly by someone whom she previously trusted,” she said.

“Often, this sense of shame causes the victim to blame herself, mistakenly take responsibility for the crime, and want to hide away from others. And yet she has done nothing wrong," she went on to say.

"Today, let us resolve to support survivors to be 'shameless' and not to take on misplaced feelings of stigma. Through speaking up about our experiences, we break the wall of silence that allows perpetrators to go unpunished,” she added.

