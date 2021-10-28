 
Thursday Oct 28 2021
French Montana reacts to disrespectful 'Squid Game' meme: 'They got Amnesia'

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

French Montana responds to disrespectful 'Squid Game' meme: 'They got Amnesia'

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana is reminding fans of his hit solos after viral Squid Game meme pokes fun at his work.

A troll on Twitter took reference from the famous Korean series  Squid Game, claiming the rapper has had very few songs without a feature.

“For the next game, you need to name FIVE French Montana songs without features,” the user wrote on his micro-blogging app.

The meme, that quickly started to make rounds on the internet, reached the 36-year-old rapper, who took no time to clap back at trolls. 

Montana listed his 14  solos songs, including “Ain’t Worried About Nothing" and “Sanctuary."

He also dubbed that his haters have got amnesia since they do not remember his Diamond Record achievement.


