Thursday Oct 28 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry desperate to ‘control’ their narrative: report

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Experts fear Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going all-in with trying to wrestle control of their story’ and are reportedly willing to “cut off” as many people as need be.

This observation has been revealed by royal author and biographer Tom Bower. During his interview with Closer magazine, he referenced the couple’s “poisonous choice” and admitted there was a huge chance Meghan Markle would regret her ‘stubborn’ decision to ‘alienate’ all her children’s relatives.

He was also quoted saying, “I believe Meghan is a very stubborn person, but I think eventually even she'll realise that this isolated world she and Harry and built for themselves was a poisonous choice.”

“They seem so desperate to control the narrative that they can't risk anyone else influencing it - but this will simply cause more damage to them in the future when their children grow up with no family around them.”

