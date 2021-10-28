 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
News Desk

Full text: Twitter hate accounts targeting Meghan Markle and Harry

By
News Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

 
Full text: Twitter hate accounts targeting Meghan Markle and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were targeted in a coordinated Twitter campaign rife with "racist coded language", according to a new analytics report.

The report released by Twitter analytics service Bot Sentinel on Tuesday said around 70 percent of hateful comments about the couple originated from just 83 accounts.

The report, according to People.com, analyzed 114,000 tweets related to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Twitter Hate Accounts Targeting Meghan and Harry, Duke and Duchess of Sussex

 The full document can be seen by clicking the link in the tweet below:


More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin keeps low profile following Halyna Hutchins tragedy

Alec Baldwin keeps low profile following Halyna Hutchins tragedy
Age of Empires reboots for a new era

Age of Empires reboots for a new era
Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari lands starring role with Mel Gibson

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari lands starring role with Mel Gibson
When Olivia Rodrigo got 'Rayban' from Joe Biden on White House visit

When Olivia Rodrigo got 'Rayban' from Joe Biden on White House visit
Meghan Markle snub: Prince William, Kate Middleton's nanny gets mental health care

Meghan Markle snub: Prince William, Kate Middleton's nanny gets mental health care

When Harry Styles publicly proposed a desi fan: 'Will you marry me?'

When Harry Styles publicly proposed a desi fan: 'Will you marry me?'
Kendall Jenner steps out of plastic surgery office donning odd full face mask

Kendall Jenner steps out of plastic surgery office donning odd full face mask
Prince William learnt how to obey royal command after clash with the Queen

Prince William learnt how to obey royal command after clash with the Queen

Keanu Reeves thanks 'John Wick 4' stuntmen with $10k worth Rolex

Keanu Reeves thanks 'John Wick 4' stuntmen with $10k worth Rolex
Prince Charles 'to be in line of fire' in Harry's tell-all memoir

Prince Charles 'to be in line of fire' in Harry's tell-all memoir

Ed Sheeran gets candid about binge eating habit that made him gain 95kg

Ed Sheeran gets candid about binge eating habit that made him gain 95kg
Gun not thoroughly checked before Alec Baldwin fired fatal shot

Gun not thoroughly checked before Alec Baldwin fired fatal shot

Latest

view all