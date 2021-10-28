Alec Baldwin keeps low profile following Halyna Hutchins tragedy

Alec Baldwin is keeping a low profile after the fatal accident on the Rust movie set that cost Halyna Hutchins’ life.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the actor was recently spotted with his wife Hilaria and their kids going for a meal at a pizza joint.

As per witnesses, he was seen picking up a takeout order with his family close by.

Considering what has transpired recently, the gloomy face comes as no surprise.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor shot dead the cinematographer and wounded the director in a tragic accident involving a prop gun on the set in New Mexico.



Halyna the film's director of photography was airlifted to hospital with a reported stomach wound. She later died.

Director Joel Souza, 48, was transported by road ambulance to a separate hospital where he was treated and released, according to a tweet from a cast member.

