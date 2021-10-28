PEMRA bans proscribed outfit's media coverage

Protests by members of banned outfit entered their seventh day today (Thursday). Photo: Geo.tv/ file

PEMRA bars TV channels and all other media organisations from covering any activity of the proscribed outfit.

Restriction imposed under Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015, which prohibits covering proscribed organisations.

FM radio, cable operators, and Internet Protocol Television also directed to stop disseminating information about the proscribed outfit.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday barred TV channels and all other media outlets from covering any activity of the proscribed outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

An official notification issued by the PEMRA said that the restriction has been imposed under the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015, which prohibits covering proscribed organisations.

"Ministry of Interior had declared the TLP as a proscribed organisation for being engaged in act of terrorism [...]" on April 15, 2021, read the statement.

According to the statement, all satellite TV channels, FM radio stations and distribution services networks (cable TV operators and Internet Protocol television) have been directed to stop disseminating information about the proscribed outfit.

FIA launches crackdown against proscribed outfit's social media accounts

Earlier in the day, the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing announced that it has launched an operation against the proscribed outlet's social media accounts.

A statement issued by the FIA said that 12 people were arrested during the crackdown in Lahore, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahab, Islamabad, and other cities of Punjab.

According to the statement, arrested individuals were involved in uploading hate-inciting material and doctored images on the internet through the proscribed organisation's social media handles.

Those arrested were identified as Shahzeb Nazeer, Naeem, Ayub, Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Hassan, Ghulam Shabbir, and Hamza Sheikh, among others.

It should be recalled that on Wednesday, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had directed the authorities concerned to launch a crackdown on the social media accounts of the proscribed outfit.

Sources within the FIA said that they received the instructions, adding that they would initiate action against the social media accounts of the prescribed organisation starting Wednesday.