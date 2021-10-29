 
entertainment
Friday Oct 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik opens up on claims he 'struck' Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 29, 2021

Zayn Malik opens up on claims he struck Gigi Hadids mother Yolanda

Zayn Malik,  who is in relationship with Yolanda's daughter, has spoken out following the claims that he 'struck' the mother of his partner Gigi Hadid.

Yolanda Hadid has reportedly claimed One Direction star Zayn Malik "struck her."

She was reportedly "struck" by Zayn, and that a source told them she is "considering filing a police report." However, no police report has been filed.

Zayn on Thursday  responded to the recent allegations in a lengthy post. He wrote: "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in.

"A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

"In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument that I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is a divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been "leaked" to the press.

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more important I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," Zayn's girlfriend.

