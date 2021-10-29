 
Bella Hadid subtly reacts to Zayn Malik's reported assault on mom Yolanda

Bella took to Instagram to post a cryptic message after Malik responded to assault allegations

Bella Hadid has come forth reacting to the incident of her mom Yolanda Hadid alleging Zayn Malik 'struck' her. 

The 25-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to post a cryptic message after Malik responded to the allegations. 

She wrote, "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself."

In a report on Thursday, Yolanda said daughter Gigi Hadid's boyfriend attacked her physically and that she is considering to file a police complaint against him. 

Malik released a statement denying all such allegations, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details," he said.

Soon after, Bella was spotetd with her mother in New York City. Paparazzi photographed the mother-daughter duo as they walked into a building carrying matching Dior purses.

There are also reports that Gigi and Zayn have split up, as a result of the shocking incident. 

