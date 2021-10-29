Amber Liu releases ‘extraterrestrial’ themed MV for ‘Bad Decisions’

Singer and songwriter Amber J Liu has just released a brand new interstellar and ‘extraterrestrial snack’ song titled Bad Decisions.



The entire song revolves around a futuristic extraterrestrial theme but the lyrical aspects talk's about the ecstasy that follows a person during their first few moments with a new love.

Check it out below:

Not even hours into its release, and the song has already started amassing a major fan following.



It is part of Amber’s upcoming album Z! and includes a total of seven songs, out of which, only two have been released so far.

For those unversed with Amber’s musical journey, she was once active in South Korea, within SM Entertainment, under the group name F(X).



Her former group included the late Sulli, lead vocalist Luna, the leader Victoria Song as well as the youngest, Krystal Jung.

The song can be currently on streamed on all major social media platforms like YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and YouTube Music.



