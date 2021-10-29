Olivia Munn details the ordeal of conforming to 'really hard' beauty standards

The actress revealed she is struggling with body image issues amid pregnancy

The actress, who is expecting her first child with John Mulaney made her appearance on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, saying she is struggling with body image issues.

"It's already hard enough to feel like you are not good enough, and that you can't forgive yourself for things and the world doesn't let you forgive yourself for things," Munn said in the interview.

Now that the starlet has started "this other chapter of my life," she's found herself struggling with self-confidence as a mom-to-be.

"I had a friend of mine, god love her, and she always has the best sense of style and so when she heard I was pregnant, she reached out and I said, 'I've been wanting to talk to you specifically because you have such great style, like I need help with this,'" she recalled.

As she told her friend, "It's just so hard, because I will Google search street wear maternity, and a lot of it comes up with these gorgeous women who are super skinny, and have this little bump, and everything is effortless."

Munn went on to add that she started struggling with body image issues when she "first got into the public eye."

"Being pregnant has brought up all those feelings because there is so much of like, 'How am I supposed to do it right?'" Munn explained. "And I know there is no right, I understand that but it's really hard, especially to have so many images in your face all the time of what truly looks like perfection."