Friday Oct 29 2021
Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match time

Friday Oct 29, 2021

— Twitter/TheRealPCB
Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in what is expected to be a highly-charged clash as both teams will face each other today in Dubai.

Today’s T20 World Cup encounter has assumed importance as Pakistan can cement its place in the semi-final if it wins the match.

The Pakistani squad for the Afghanistan clash will likely remain unchanged — and the same team which defeated New Zealand would step on the ground today.

Former Pakistani cricketers have cautioned the Men in Green to not take the rivals lightly.

Both the teams are unbeaten and both are in the top two of Group 2. Pakistan crushed India, then took down New Zealand while Afghanistan have routed Scotland with a massive net run-rate that might end up being crucial later on.

Match Timing: 7pm (PST).

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

