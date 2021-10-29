 
entertainment
Friday Oct 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen reflects on last year’s miscarriage with baby Jack

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 29, 2021

Chrissy Teigen reflects on last year’s miscarriage with baby Jack
Chrissy Teigen reflects on last year’s miscarriage with baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen recently weighed in on her miscarriage with baby Jack and even recalled the emotional draining journey she underwent to heal after the fact.

Teigen reflected over her life’s biggest loss in a candid interview with ScaryMommy.com.

There she started off by revealing her children’s reaction towards losing their baby brother and admitted, “At school, when they draw things, they draw him as an angel. We talk about it a lot.”

However, even though Teigen and John Legend’s two, Luna and Miles grieved the loss, "I don't think they'll ever quite understand why he didn't make it, in the way that I don't understand". (sic)

During the course of her interview with the outlet, the young mother also admitted, “I feel like I’ve had a lot of closure” after a year of healing and self-reflection.

While she admits it was the hardest decision of her life, “I think that’s where the real growth happens, when your world is turned upside down.”

Even the author’s brand new cookbook turned into a saving grace and helped her deal with her emotions, through food. “For me, it’s very personal,” Teigen admitted. “I was deeply involved, but it’s also things that I really, really needed to eat and things that I wanted to make.”

She also admitted, “When everything happened, all I wanted myself was comfort recipes, so I decided I wanted to be fully immersed in this cookbook process.”

“It’s funny because the [process of writing] Hungry for More was kind of — there were bouts of incredible depression postpartum. I was physically there for it, but I wasn’t necessarily mentally there. This one, I needed it to survive.”

It was only after the cookbook was released that Teigen felt it was time to truly process her loss and grieve. “After I was done with the book, I realized, ‘Oh, it’s time to address a lot of things. It’s definitely time for therapy and time for some healing’.”

For those unversed, the miscarriage was announced in September of 2020, on Instagram, with photographs straight from Teigen’s hospital room. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth looks in good spirits as she presents poetry award

Queen Elizabeth looks in good spirits as she presents poetry award
Tom Hanks surprises a couple on their wedding day: 'It was icing on the cake'

Tom Hanks surprises a couple on their wedding day: 'It was icing on the cake'
Zayn Malik ‘will not contest’ allegations of ‘hitting’ Gigi’s mom Yolanda: 'I did argue'

Zayn Malik ‘will not contest’ allegations of ‘hitting’ Gigi’s mom Yolanda: 'I did argue'
Olivia Munn details the ordeal of conforming to 'really hard' beauty standards

Olivia Munn details the ordeal of conforming to 'really hard' beauty standards
Katy Perry’s saving ‘all the crazy outfits for daughter Daisy: ‘I have a vault’

Katy Perry’s saving ‘all the crazy outfits for daughter Daisy: ‘I have a vault’
Bella Hadid subtly reacts to Zayn Malik's reported assault on mom Yolanda

Bella Hadid subtly reacts to Zayn Malik's reported assault on mom Yolanda

Gigi Hadid responds to Zayn Malik’s altercation rumours with mom Yolanda

Gigi Hadid responds to Zayn Malik’s altercation rumours with mom Yolanda
Regina King honoured with star on Hollywood walk of fame

Regina King honoured with star on Hollywood walk of fame

Cristiano Ronaldo and his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez expecting twins

Cristiano Ronaldo and his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez expecting twins
Dua Lipa puts her elegance on display as she rocks slinky co-ord set in Soho

Dua Lipa puts her elegance on display as she rocks slinky co-ord set in Soho

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split after singer's altercation with Yolanda

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split after singer's altercation with Yolanda
Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson tries to win her heart

Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson tries to win her heart

Latest

view all