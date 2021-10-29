Pak vs Afg: Netizens flood Twitter with messages of support ahead of highly-charged clash today

— Twitter

While netizens generally leave no chance to mock rival teams with hilarious memes ahead of a cricket clash, surprisingly, this time Twitter was flooded with messages of support and peace ahead of a highly-charged clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The nation is still not over Pakistan’s back-to-back wins against India and New Zealand, but they are eagerly waiting for the Men in Green and Afghanistan to clash as both teams have remained undefeated so far.

Keeping in the view the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, cricket lovers took to Twitter to urge fans to behave themselves during and after the match.

A user posted a picture of Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi and urged Pakistanis not top celebrate if Afghanistan loses.

Another user requested fans to spread love and shared a video of both teams celebrating their victories.

Other people joined and urged everyone to show humanity this time. Here are some of the messages:

Other side of the coin

Meanwhile, some of the fans continued to bring their humour A-game to the Twitter pitch ahead of Pakistan’s clash with Afghanistan.

For them, this isn't a "friendly match", but a clash where Pakistan has to maintain its winning streak.

Here are some of the funny memes:

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan today (Friday) at 7pm.

