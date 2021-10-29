 
Friday Oct 29 2021
Gigi Hadid’s father is ‘so proud’ of her

Friday Oct 29, 2021

US supermodel Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid is ‘so proud’ of his daughter.

Taking to Instagram, Mohamed Hadid shared sweet photos of the 26-year-old supermodel and showered love on her.

He also mentioned Gigi’s daughter Khai in the caption.

Hadid said “I simply love you my daughter and I am so proud of you ..Babba of @gigihadid and Jido of Khai”.

Mohamed Hadid’s supporting Instagram post comes amid reports of Gigi and her partner Zayn Malik’s split.

According to the reports, 28-year-old Zayn Malik and Gigi, who share a daughter Khai together, have broken up after an alleged altercation between the singer and model's mom Yolanda Hadid.

"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," claims a Hadid family friend.

Meanwhile, Zayn has urged the fans for privacy.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."


