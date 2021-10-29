Prince William slammed for ‘constantly appeasing’ Prince Harry: report

Prince William recently got called out for trying to ‘constantly appease’ Prince Harry without giving him the chance to learn on his own.



Royal expert Dan Wootton made this claim while speaking to the Duke of Cambridge via an open letter.

It read, “Sometimes you have to accept there’s only so much you can do for a sibling.”

He also went on to reveal how playing the “combined role of Harry’s surrogate dad, chief-of-staff and best friend” will prove disastrous in the long run.

The letter concluded by saying, “You and Kate had tried everything, but fundamentally Harry and Meghan had made a decision that they didn’t want to be on your side. Their narrative as victims of the system was firmly set in their heads.”