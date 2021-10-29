Zayn Malik asks fans for Khai’s privacy after break up with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik has asked his millions of fans for the privacy of his daughter Khai after reports of break up with Gigi Hadid.



Zayn shares 13-month-old daughter Khai with Gigi.

Taking to Twitter, the former One Direction singer said "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in.

"A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

He continued “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument that I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is a divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more important I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," Zayn concluded.



