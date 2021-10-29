Ed Sheeran kicks off album release with ‘solo party’ festivities amid isolation

Ed Sheeran has reportedly decided to celebrate his album release event with a solo party which was released while he’s socially isolated due to a covid-19 scare.



The singer kicked off his personal celebrations for the big event this Thursday and started off with a Twitter video which was captioned to read, "(equals) out at midnight everywhere. I'm obviously still in covid isolation but please let me know what you think when it's out. It's the most proud [I've] ever been of a price of work and I can't wait for you all to hear it.”

Check it out below:

In the video, Ed was beaming with pride and even admitted that this feels like the "best thing I've done” even though this will bet the very first time he’s "released an album and not been around anyone.”

For those unversed, the singer began his quarantine just four days ago and shared the announcement on Instagram with a lengthy caption that highlighted his disappointment in the news.