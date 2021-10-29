Shanna Moakler crying amid Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

 
Friday Oct 29 2021
Friday Oct 29, 2021

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler was seen in tears recently.

The former Playboy model was snapped in Los Angeles crying as she attended a phone call.

The 46-year-old was sporting a black crop top with high-waisted leggings along with a messy ponytail.

The photo comes after the Blink-182 drummer was revealed that he had covered a tattoo of her name with a big scorpion along with an imprint of Kourtney Kardashian’s lips.

It is pertinent to mention that Travis recently proposed to Kourtney and have since been making headlines.

While Shanna did not comment on the matter she has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story in which she shared a screenshot of a scene from Point of No Return which read "I never did mind about the little things".

