I have been seeing Maryam Nawaz as 'prime minister' since we got married: Captain Safdar

Captain Safdar says there is no leader as "capable" as Maryam Nawaz for the prime minister's post

Says Junaid Safdar's wedding has been planned for this December.

Says the wedding may be postponed if the elections are announced by December.

PML-N leader and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's husband Captain Safdar Awan has said that he has been seeing Maryam as the prime minister of Pakistan since they got married.

Safdar made the statement during his media talk at the Supreme Court on Friday, saying that he has been seeing his wife as the future premier of this country since 2018.