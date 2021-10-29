 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, legal team fails to reach in time

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 29, 2021

Aryan Khans legal team misses deadline, star kid to spend another night in jail
Aryan Khan's legal team misses deadline, star kid to spend another night in jail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan will stay another night in jail.

Owing to Aryan's legal team's inability to deliver the bail documentation in time, the star kid will stay in Arthur Road Jail tonight.

The deadline for the bail order to reach the jail was 5.30 pm, but Aryan's legal team arrived later.

After Aryan Khan's legal team submits the bail papers, the 23-year-old will be able to walk out on Saturday morning.  

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan had already left Mannat to receive his son. The actor will now have to wait a day more to take Aryan back home.

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan helps Katrina Kaif promote her new film amid wedding rumours

Salman Khan helps Katrina Kaif promote her new film amid wedding rumours

Ranveer Singh is smitten by wife Deepika Padukone in new photos

Ranveer Singh is smitten by wife Deepika Padukone in new photos
Juhi Chawla signs Aryan Khan's bail surety worth Rs.1 lakh

Juhi Chawla signs Aryan Khan's bail surety worth Rs.1 lakh
Aryan Khan 14 bail conditions: Star kid to surrender passport, visit NCB every week

Aryan Khan 14 bail conditions: Star kid to surrender passport, visit NCB every week
Shilpa Shetty thanks fans for love as she reaches 23mn Instagram followers

Shilpa Shetty thanks fans for love as she reaches 23mn Instagram followers
Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to Sidharth Shukla will have you in tears

Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to Sidharth Shukla will have you in tears
Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at age of 46

Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at age of 46
#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan rules Twitter after Aryan's bail announcement

#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan rules Twitter after Aryan's bail announcement
From Mahira to Sajal: Celebrities spotted at Filmfare Middle East Awards

From Mahira to Sajal: Celebrities spotted at Filmfare Middle East Awards
Suhana Khan celebrates Aryan's bail with rare family picture: See Photo

Suhana Khan celebrates Aryan's bail with rare family picture: See Photo
Shah Rukh Khan's picture with lawyers go viral after Aryan gets bail

Shah Rukh Khan's picture with lawyers go viral after Aryan gets bail
Aryan Khan granted bail, will go home on Friday

Aryan Khan granted bail, will go home on Friday

Latest

view all