Friday Oct 29 2021
T20 World Cup: Watch Saqlain prepare Babar Azam for Afghanistan's spin wizards

Pakistan's interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq bowls to BabarAzam in the nets. Photo: PCB Twtter

Former Pakistan spinner and interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq knows the threat that Afghanistan's spinners wield for Pakistan, as the two sides collide in their highly anticipated clash today (Friday). 

Pakistan's batting line-up will have their work cut out for them when they take the crease against a lethal Afghanistan spin attack comprising Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman. 

A video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media shows Saqlain Mushtaq bowling a few off-spinners to Babar Azam in the nets. 

"Saqlain vs Babar!" tweeted the PCB today. 

Babar Azam can be seen playing aggressive shots to Saqlain's deliveries. Spinner Shadab Khan can also be seen bowling deliveries to the Pakistani batsmen, which confirms that Pakistan is wary of Afghanistan's spin attack and what it can do to the Men in Green. 

Pakistan eye semi-final spot with win against Afghanistan today

Both teams, so far undefeated, eye to seal their berth in the semi-finals of the world's biggest tournament by securing a win against each other tonight. 

A weekend capacity crowd is expected from amongst the huge expatriate population of both nations who live and work in the Gulf.

With two early wins, Pakistan's chances of reaching the semi-finals are bright. However, given the conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan's performances so far, Afghanistan is also considered a dangerous side.

Pakistan thrashed India well in the first match, beating the team by 10 wickets. They also easily defeated the Kiwis in their second match.

Afghanistan have emerged as a dangerous side in the tournament as in their warm-up match, they easily defeated defending champions West Indies. They also beat Scotland by a huge margin of 130 runs in the Group Two match.

In bowling, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman will give a tough time to the batsmen of the opposing team, while Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shehzad and Asghar Afghan are in good form for batting performances.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/


Latest

