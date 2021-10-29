 
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shahid Afridi's presence enthrals Dubai crowd

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi spotted at the Dubai stadium. Photo: Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has stopped playing international cricket but continues to remain one of the most popular cricketers these days. 

This was proven when the swashbuckling all-rounder turned up to watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan clash live at Dubai stadium with his daughters. 

As Afridi was seen on the big screen, the crowd at the stadium erupted into a loud cheer, inducing the former Pakistan skipper to acknowledge them with a wave. 

Twitter absolutely loved the sight of the former skipper. 

"Not even playing still gets the loudest cheer from the fans," said @AleyFarooq. 

ESPNcricinfo tweeted about Lala's presence in the stands. 

We wonder the same: why ask Shahid Afridi, of all people, to wear a wristband in a cricket stadium?

Journalist Sawera Pasha was impressed by the all-rounder's star power. 

Anas Tipu used Afridi's presence in the crowd to crack a hilarious joke. 

Given the unpredictable nature of Afghanistan's innings, this person likened the Afghanistan team to Afridi's usual batting. 

Pakistan require 148 runs to win their third T20I clash against Afghanistan in the T20 Men's World Cup. 

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

