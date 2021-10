Photo: Twitter

DUBAI: Pakistani wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has equalled former Indian captain and legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of most T20 dismissals in a year as a wicketkeeper.

Playing against Afghanistan in his third T20 World Cup clash, Rizwan has 39 T20 dismissals in a calendar year to his credit.

MS Dhoni had achieved the similar feat in 2016 when he also played a part in 39 T20 dismissals in the same year.