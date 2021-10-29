 
Friday Oct 29 2021
FBI arrests Fetty Wap over allegedly distributing 100kg of cocaine, heroin, more

Friday Oct 29, 2021

The FBI arrested Fetty Wap after he was accused of distributing drugs in Long Island and New Jersey.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper and others were said to have distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine.

The drugs were allegedly first obtained on the West Coast and were transported through USPS vehicles with hidden compartments which were then smuggled to the East.

In the investigation, the documents reveal that they obtained $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns and a rifle.

In the event that those involved are invited, they could face life in prison.

Fetty’s attorney has said: "We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding. He sees the judge today. Hoping he gets released so we can clear things up expeditiously." 

