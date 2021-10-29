 
Friday Oct 29 2021
Zayn Malik's sister lashes out at Yolanda, Bella Hadid

Friday Oct 29, 2021

 Zayn Malik's sister Safaa Malik on Friday defended her brother after he was accused of striking Yolanda Hadid.

Taking to social media, Safaa said , "Don't react to toxic people. Not giving them a reaction when they desperately seek it, is far more powerful."

In another post, she wrote, "FAMILY: We may not have it all together, but together we have it all".

Safaa then posted a collage of pictures featuring Zayn Malik and her niece Khai.

Her reaction came after Zayn Malik issued a statement denying the allegations against him.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details," he said.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in.

"A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

He continued, “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument that I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is a divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more important I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," Zayn concluded.

Bella Hadid, a sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid, also took aim at Zayn in a cryptic Instagram post.

"I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself," she wrote.

