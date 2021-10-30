 
Britain's MOBO awards to host first live show since 2017

LONDON: Britain's MOBO Awards will return later this year with a live show, their first since 2017, organisers said on Thursday.

The MOBOs, which honour Music of Black Origin, will be held on December 5 in Coventry, currently designated the UK City of Culture. Nominees are yet to be announced.

The annual awards show, which began in 1996, went on hiatus in 2017 and was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In 2020, we proudly did the unthinkable by producing an awards show amid a global pandemic, which was no easy feat. This year, we are delighted to be returning to a live format in the incredible city of Coventry," MOBO Group founder and chief Kanya King said in a statement.

"Over the past 24 years, the MOBO Awards has set a precedent for delivering memorable moments and iconic performances, and this year’s ceremony will be no different."

Past MOBO awards winners include rappers Stormzy and Tinie Tempah as well as singers Leona Lewis and Emeli Sande.

