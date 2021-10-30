 
Saturday Oct 30 2021
Lily Collins defends her character in 'Emily in Paris'

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Lily Collins is well aware that her character in 'Emily in Paris' might be perceived as 'very obnoxious'

Lily Collins does not bother what the critics say about her character in Emily in Paris as she adores it overall.

Lily Collins, 32, is well aware that her character in Emily in Paris might be perceived as "very obnoxious," but she says she doesn't care about the critics, according to a Nylon interview released on Thursday, October 28.

"A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying," said the actress.

However, she does not take Emily as two-dimensional.

In addition to it, she reiterated, "To have someone be optimistic, bright and bubbly — it's sad to think that people would look and go, 'That's a lot.' They're such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes — she's not infallible."

The Darren Star's programme quickly became the talk of the town and the most-watched Netflix comedy of 2020 when its first season aired. Lily Collins played a Chicago marketing executive who relocated to Paris to excel in her career. The show was also chastised for its outlandish views on the lives of French people and their culture.

The Mirror Mirror actress was also spotted in a photo with Lucien Laviscount, who will also have a role in the upcoming season.

The actress further elaborated her viewpoint, "I think that this is a heightened reality for Emily, to be moving to Paris, and what she experiences and what she sees," she told the magazine. "It's just that when you put them all together in a TV show that also aesthetically looks the way it does, it's a little less believable."

