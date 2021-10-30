 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan dances for Katrina Kaif, leaves 'Sooryavanshi' star in splits

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Salman Khan dances for Katrina Kaif, leaves Sooryavanshi star in splits
Salman Khan dances for Katrina Kaif, leaves 'Sooryavanshi' star in splits

Indian superstar Salman Khan is singing for his Tiger 3 leading lady Katrina Kaif in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15.

Fans will watch Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty grace their presence in this week's Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. 

In a short clip shared by SONY TV, Katrina is spotted asking Salman to sing for her. Without further ado, Salman breaks in to singing O Mere Dil Ke Chaen while dancing. 

Salman's funny steps leave everybody, including Katrina crack up.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Juhi Chawla dubs Aryan Khan's bail a 'big relief' for family and fans

Juhi Chawla dubs Aryan Khan's bail a 'big relief' for family and fans
Kajol becomes Emma Stone's 'Cruella' for Halloween

Kajol becomes Emma Stone's 'Cruella' for Halloween
Aryan Khan walks out of jail after three weeks

Aryan Khan walks out of jail after three weeks
Fans react to Puneeth Rajkumar's death

Fans react to Puneeth Rajkumar's death

Salman Khan helps Katrina Kaif promote her new film amid wedding rumours

Salman Khan helps Katrina Kaif promote her new film amid wedding rumours

Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, legal team fails to reach in time

Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, legal team fails to reach in time
Ranveer Singh is smitten by wife Deepika Padukone in new photos

Ranveer Singh is smitten by wife Deepika Padukone in new photos
Juhi Chawla signs Aryan Khan's bail surety worth Rs.1 lakh

Juhi Chawla signs Aryan Khan's bail surety worth Rs.1 lakh
Aryan Khan 14 bail conditions: Star kid to surrender passport, visit NCB every week

Aryan Khan 14 bail conditions: Star kid to surrender passport, visit NCB every week
Shilpa Shetty thanks fans for love as she reaches 23mn Instagram followers

Shilpa Shetty thanks fans for love as she reaches 23mn Instagram followers
Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to Sidharth Shukla will have you in tears

Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to Sidharth Shukla will have you in tears
Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at age of 46

Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at age of 46

Latest

view all