Salman Khan dances for Katrina Kaif, leaves 'Sooryavanshi' star in splits

Indian superstar Salman Khan is singing for his Tiger 3 leading lady Katrina Kaif in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15.

Fans will watch Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty grace their presence in this week's Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote their upcoming film Sooryavanshi.



In a short clip shared by SONY TV, Katrina is spotted asking Salman to sing for her. Without further ado, Salman breaks in to singing O Mere Dil Ke Chaen while dancing.

Salman's funny steps leave everybody, including Katrina crack up.

Take a look:







