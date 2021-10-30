Alec Baldwin’s ‘key role’ in shooting investigation unearthed: report

Alec Baldwin’s possible ‘key role’ as producer, as well as the subsequent shooting of Halyna Hutchins, has been analyzed by a former filmmaker.

Former Hollywood filmmaker Carew Papritz believes, “It depends on your key players.”



He told Fox News, “I would guess that the production designer, maybe your camera operators, some of your line people, you’ll secure."

"You’ll probably secure your production manager. And if they’ve been in the industry long enough, they’ll bring in their crews. So when you hire your key people, that’s important.

He also went on to say, “So my guess is he would be responsible for knowing the experience of those positions. But knowing that it was a low-budget project, he was probably a much more hands-off producer."