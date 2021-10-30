 
Saturday Oct 30 2021
BTS receive nominations for 2021 American Music Awards

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

BTS receive nominations for 2021 American Music Awards
BTS receive nominations for 2021 American Music Awards

BTS has been nominated in a total of three categories within the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards.

For the very first time this year, they are also going to be fighting for the mantle of the Artist of the Year and will be going against other big Hollywood hotshots like Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Drake for the title. 

According to Billboard, the nominations all nominees have been chosen on the basis is “key fan interactions” and will be vetted on the basis of album sales, streaming, radio airplay and even song sales.

BTS has also been nominated for the Favorite Pop Duo or Group for the third year in a row this time, and their hit song Butter has been nominated as the Favorite Pop Song. 

