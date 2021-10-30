 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘struggles’ over self-image without Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Experts believe Prince Harry struggled with finding himself before Meghan Markle stepped into the picture.

This revelation has been made on Podcast Royal by the interviewer, Andrew who admitted, “I think even when she fell for Harry she insisted that he went for counselling for the anger issues that he had.”

“And two, or three years before that, he was a very angry young man. He was taking on the world, he was taking on paparazzi photographers particularly.”

“He was stumbling out of bars dishevelled and the worse for wear for drink, and he didn’t seem to have a compass, he didn’t know which way to turn.”

“And at that time, he was struggling to find himself, struggling with the loss of his mother, and as a young man he wasn’t always the popular Harry of popular imagination.”

The interviewer went on to reference the time in Las Vegas where Prince Harry engaged in “pretty out there behaviour” when he stripped. “And he said himself, he was too much army, not enough prince."

“So Meghan, as she says herself, her favourite word is ‘classy’, and Harry wasn’t particularly classy three or four years beforehand.”

“He’d cleaned up his act, he’d got involved in the Invictus Games, he’d found his cause in life, and he stuck to that, helping disabled mentally injured soldiers and servicewomen to find themselves. And I think that was something that helped him find himself as well.”

More From Entertainment:

John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds to share screen space in 'Imaginary Friends'

John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds to share screen space in 'Imaginary Friends'
'Rust' film armorer says producers ignored her safety requests

'Rust' film armorer says producers ignored her safety requests
Prince Andrew’s lawyers accuse Virginia Giuffre of suing him ‘to achieve another payday’

Prince Andrew’s lawyers accuse Virginia Giuffre of suing him ‘to achieve another payday’
BTS receive nominations for 2021 American Music Awards

BTS receive nominations for 2021 American Music Awards
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry clap back against vaccine equity

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry clap back against vaccine equity
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid bent on co-parenting Khai despite split

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid bent on co-parenting Khai despite split

Sam Asghari reminds Britney Spears of their relationship

Sam Asghari reminds Britney Spears of their relationship
Hybe Labels ‘taking legal action’ against BTS inspired cryptocurrency scam

Hybe Labels ‘taking legal action’ against BTS inspired cryptocurrency scam
Alec Baldwin’s ‘key role’ in shooting investigation unearthed: report

Alec Baldwin’s ‘key role’ in shooting investigation unearthed: report
Madonna ‘never questions’ her age while performing

Madonna ‘never questions’ her age while performing
Jake Paul sneers at Gigi Hadid's old tweet defending ex Zayn Malik

Jake Paul sneers at Gigi Hadid's old tweet defending ex Zayn Malik
Coldplay thanks BTS for ‘amazing’ collaboration on ‘My Universe’

Coldplay thanks BTS for ‘amazing’ collaboration on ‘My Universe’

Latest

view all