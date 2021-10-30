 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for creating ‘isolated world’ outside the Firm

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Experts fear Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘built an isolated world for themselves’ once they cut the royal family out of their inner circle.

Royal commentator Tom Bower made this claim during an interview with Closer Magazine and was quoted saying, “I believe Meghan is a very stubborn person, but I think eventually even she'll realise that this isolated world she and Harry and built for themselves was a poisonous choice.”

“They seem so desperate to control the narrative that they can't risk anyone else influencing it - but this will simply cause more damage to them in the future, when their children grow up with no family around them.”

More From Entertainment:

PM Boris Johnson updates nation on Queen Elizabeth’s health status

PM Boris Johnson updates nation on Queen Elizabeth’s health status
Kris Jenner 'had to lie' to Kourtney Kardashian ahead of Travis Barker proposal

Kris Jenner 'had to lie' to Kourtney Kardashian ahead of Travis Barker proposal
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's relationship got destructive ahead of split

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's relationship got destructive ahead of split

Princess Diana ‘refused’ to invite Camilla Parker Bowles’ son to the wedding

Princess Diana ‘refused’ to invite Camilla Parker Bowles’ son to the wedding
Judi Dench addresses truth behind Prince Harry’s ‘royal burden’

Judi Dench addresses truth behind Prince Harry’s ‘royal burden’
Will Smith details battling suicidal thoughts in new YouTube series

Will Smith details battling suicidal thoughts in new YouTube series

John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds to share screen space in 'Imaginary Friends'

John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds to share screen space in 'Imaginary Friends'
'Rust' film armorer says producers ignored her safety requests

'Rust' film armorer says producers ignored her safety requests
Prince William, Kate Middleton monarchy’s secret weapon’ from republican threat

Prince William, Kate Middleton monarchy’s secret weapon’ from republican threat
Prince Harry ‘struggles’ over self-image without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘struggles’ over self-image without Meghan Markle
Prince Andrew’s lawyers accuse Virginia Giuffre of suing him ‘to achieve another payday’

Prince Andrew’s lawyers accuse Virginia Giuffre of suing him ‘to achieve another payday’
BTS receive nominations for 2021 American Music Awards

BTS receive nominations for 2021 American Music Awards

Latest

view all