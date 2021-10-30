Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for creating ‘isolated world’ outside the Firm

Experts fear Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘built an isolated world for themselves’ once they cut the royal family out of their inner circle.



Royal commentator Tom Bower made this claim during an interview with Closer Magazine and was quoted saying, “I believe Meghan is a very stubborn person, but I think eventually even she'll realise that this isolated world she and Harry and built for themselves was a poisonous choice.”

“They seem so desperate to control the narrative that they can't risk anyone else influencing it - but this will simply cause more damage to them in the future, when their children grow up with no family around them.”