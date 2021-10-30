Babar Azam played T20 World Cup matches under great stress due to mother's illness: father

Azam Siddique (L) his wife (C) and Pakistani cricket skipper Babar Azam (L). — Instagram

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket skipper Babar Azam played a masterclass during the historic match against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup on October 24 as the team won by 10 wickets.

While the world lauded Azam for his resilience and stamina on the ground, little was known to the world that the phenomenal batter was also undergoing an emotional struggle as his mother was hospitalised on the day of the match.

Taking to Instagram, the skipper's father — Azam Siddique — announced that the nation should also know about the test that the Azam family was going through while the entire world was lauding the cricketer for his phenomenal performance in all three matches — against India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan, which Pakistan had won.

"Congratulations to the nation for Pakistan's win in all three matches. Our family was put through a tough test during this time as, on the day of the match against India, Babar's mother was in critical condition and had an operation," Siddique wrote on Instagram as he shared an endearing picture of the star player, posing with his family.

"Babar played these three matches under great distress. I shouldn't have gone to watch the match [considering the situation] but I didn't want Babar to feel weak."

Siddique further said that the mother of the player is in a stable condition now.



"The purpose of sharing this with the world is that people should not unnecessarily criticise their national heroes [if they fail to perform, as there could be different reasons behind that]."

The cricketer's father said he is aware when someone achieves success in life, they also have to undergo tests.

"Pakistan zindabad (long live Pakistan)," he added.

Pakistan cricket team's management also confirmed that Azam's mother is now recovering, adding that she was on a ventilator on the day of the match.

The player is very close to his mother as evident from an old tweet that recently resurfaced on social media.

Last year, he shared a tweet on Mother's Day in which he expressed love to his mother and shared a photo with her.

Fans also noted how the star cricketer mentioned the price of the first bat that he had bought.

Babar wrote that he bought the bat from his mother's savings, which she gave to her son instead. He further wrote that it was his mother who believed in him when others didn't, so he owes a lot to his mother and asked others to love their mothers too.



