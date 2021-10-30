 
sports
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Interesting fact about power-hitter Asif Ali

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Pakistan batter Asif Ali. — Twittter/File
Pakistan batter Asif Ali. — Twittter/File

  • Asif Ali is the first batter from Pakistan to hit four sixes in an over in T20 Internationals.
  • Ali scored 100 on his T20 debut 10 years ago and has hit 68 sixes in Pakistan Super League.
  • He is the only batter alongside Evin Lewis with seven sixes in the Super 12s round so far.

Pakistani batter Asif Ali has become the talk of the town after he glided Pakistan to victory in the penultimate over against Afghanistan in the Super 12s of the ICC T20 World Cup match played at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

The swashbuckling batter's seven sixes from 19 balls have won Pakistan two crucial games — against New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Ali is the first batter from Pakistan to hit four sixes in an over in T20 Internationals. Last night, with Pakistan needing 24 runs off 12 balls, Ali launched four sixes in the penultimate over of the innings, bowled by Karim Janat, and sealed the game with an over to spare.

Related items

The 31-year-old needed only seven balls to get the Player of the Match award, the least by any man who didn’t have a bowling role in a T20I game.

The previous record in a full 20-over international game was Dinesh Karthik’s eight-ball 29 against Bangladesh in Nidahas Trophy Final in Colombo in 2018.

Ali, who scored 100 on his T20 debut ten years ago and has hit 68 sixes in Pakistan Super League, is now showing his prowess in international cricket. In this T20 World Cup, he has scored 52 off 19 balls at a strike rate of 273.68 and is the only batter alongside Evin Lewis with seven sixes in the Super 12s round so far.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's iron man Asif Ali hits his way to stardom

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's iron man Asif Ali hits his way to stardom
T20 World Cup: England opt to bat in showdown with Australia

T20 World Cup: England opt to bat in showdown with Australia
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Asif Ali says confidence key to hitting sixes

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Asif Ali says confidence key to hitting sixes
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi baffled as reporter drags politics into cricket

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi baffled as reporter drags politics into cricket

Babar Azam played T20 World Cup matches under great stress due to mother's illness: father

Babar Azam played T20 World Cup matches under great stress due to mother's illness: father
T20 World Cup: Miller, Rabada pull off thrilling chase despite Hasaranga's hat-trick

T20 World Cup: Miller, Rabada pull off thrilling chase despite Hasaranga's hat-trick
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Fans elated over 'beauty of cricket' as players buck each other up

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Fans elated over 'beauty of cricket' as players buck each other up
Virat Kohli slams 'spineless people' for calling Mohammad Shami a traitor

Virat Kohli slams 'spineless people' for calling Mohammad Shami a traitor
Ind vs NZ: New Zealand spearhead plots Afridi-style assault on India

Ind vs NZ: New Zealand spearhead plots Afridi-style assault on India
Most 50s as T20 captain: Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's record

Most 50s as T20 captain: Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's record
ICC T20 ranking: Pakistan topple India to grab second position

ICC T20 ranking: Pakistan topple India to grab second position
T20 World Cup: Probe ordered into crowd disorder during Pak-Afghan match

T20 World Cup: Probe ordered into crowd disorder during Pak-Afghan match

Latest

view all