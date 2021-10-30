T20 World Cup: Interesting fact about power-hitter Asif Ali

Pakistan batter Asif Ali. — Twittter/File

Asif Ali is the first batter from Pakistan to hit four sixes in an over in T20 Internationals.

Ali scored 100 on his T20 debut 10 years ago and has hit 68 sixes in Pakistan Super League.

He is the only batter alongside Evin Lewis with seven sixes in the Super 12s round so far.

Pakistani batter Asif Ali has become the talk of the town after he glided Pakistan to victory in the penultimate over against Afghanistan in the Super 12s of the ICC T20 World Cup match played at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

The swashbuckling batter's seven sixes from 19 balls have won Pakistan two crucial games — against New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Ali is the first batter from Pakistan to hit four sixes in an over in T20 Internationals. Last night, with Pakistan needing 24 runs off 12 balls, Ali launched four sixes in the penultimate over of the innings, bowled by Karim Janat, and sealed the game with an over to spare.

The 31-year-old needed only seven balls to get the Player of the Match award, the least by any man who didn’t have a bowling role in a T20I game.



The previous record in a full 20-over international game was Dinesh Karthik’s eight-ball 29 against Bangladesh in Nidahas Trophy Final in Colombo in 2018.

Ali, who scored 100 on his T20 debut ten years ago and has hit 68 sixes in Pakistan Super League, is now showing his prowess in international cricket. In this T20 World Cup, he has scored 52 off 19 balls at a strike rate of 273.68 and is the only batter alongside Evin Lewis with seven sixes in the Super 12s round so far.

