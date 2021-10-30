'Only' Pakistan can stop England in T20 World Cup, Vaughn says after Morgan's team beat Australia

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (C) walks past national flags during a training session at the ICC cricket academy ground in Dubai on October 19, 2021 (left) and England´s captain Eoin Morgan celebrates his team´s win in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 23, 2021. — AFP/File

England defeated Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday as Jos Buttler's unbeaten 71 and inspired bowling by Chris Woakes powered the team to an eight-wicket.

The Eoin Morgan-led team has now closed in on a semi-final spot, and they are unbeaten so far in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage, just like Pakistan — who have not lost a single match in Group 2.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

If England and Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, there is a probability that they will face off in the semis.

In such a situation, England's former cricketer Michael Vaugh said that the Morgan-led side would continue pummelling any team that it faces in the upcoming, but noted that only one team could stop them.

"Now that is a message to the rest … England are the best team & most destructive … whose going to stop them!?? Only #Pakistan look likely at this stage #T20WorldCup," Vaughn said in a tweet.

Pakistan are on a roll as they have beaten both top-ranked teams — India and New Zealand — in the group stage, while they also emerged victorious against Afghanistan on Friday.

Pakistan will play Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, followed by their last match against Scotland in Sharjah on November 7.

Meanwhile, England will go up against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Tuesday and face South Africa on November 6.