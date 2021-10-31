T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam's captaincy had strings attached under previous management'

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar. — YouTube/File

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar said Saturday Babar Azam's captaincy had "strings attached" to it earlier, but now, he has been given authority.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Jashn-e-Cricket", Akhtar said: "Babar was dictated earlier, but now, he looks like a captain [after the management changed]."

The former fast bowler said Azam used to work "under pressure" during the previous management's tenure.

Under Azam in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan are on a roll as they have defeated both top-ranked teams — India and New Zealand — in the group stage, while they also emerged victorious against Afghanistan on Friday.

Pakistan will play Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, followed by their last match against Scotland in Sharjah on November 7.

Predictions about India

Akhtar said New Zealand will give a tough time to India if they win the toss during tomorrow's (Sunday) match in Dubai. The former pacer also predicted that India will lose against Afghanistan in the match slated on November 3 in Abu Dhabi.

"I see India dropping out of the tournament this week," Akhtar added.

Mother talk

Speaking about personal matters, Akhtar said when he got his first pay, he bought bangles for his mother. "I always set aside some amount for charity whenever I earn."