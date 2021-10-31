 
sports
Sunday Oct 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy Halloween in UAE

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

(From right) Indian skipper and Anushka Sharma with the families of other Indian cricketers. — Instagram
(From right) Indian skipper and Anushka Sharma with the families of other Indian cricketers. — Instagram

Indian actor Anushka Sharma and her significant other, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, are in the United Arab Emirates as the latter is leading his team in the T20 World Cup. But being busy with the tournament doesn't stop the star cricketer from enjoying fun-filled activities.

Taking the chance to relax ahead of a much-important game against New Zealand tomorrow (Sunday), Kohli and Sharma celebrated Halloween with the families of other cricketers.

The International Cricket Council has allowed the families of cricketers to accompany them during the T20 World Cup. 

Instagram stories of Anushka Sharma. — Instagram
Instagram stories of Anushka Sharma. — Instagram

The players’ families are also part of the bio-secure bubble, hence their movements have also been restricted. However, the family members have been allowed to watch the match.

India have lost their first fixture of the Super 12s against Pakistan by 10 wickets, which was a historic match, as the Men In Green had for the first time defeated the Men In Blue in a World Cup fixture.

Next, India take on New Zealand in Dubai tomorrow, as they will seek to beat them in a bid to move forward in their pursuit of reaching the semis.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam's captaincy had strings attached under previous management'

T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam's captaincy had strings attached under previous management'
'Thank you for choosing us as parents': Sania Mirza wishes son happy birthday

'Thank you for choosing us as parents': Sania Mirza wishes son happy birthday
'Only' Pakistan can stop England in T20 World Cup, Vaughn says after Morgan's team beat Australia

'Only' Pakistan can stop England in T20 World Cup, Vaughn says after Morgan's team beat Australia
T20 World Cup: Interesting fact about power-hitter Asif Ali

T20 World Cup: Interesting fact about power-hitter Asif Ali
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's iron man Asif Ali hits his way to stardom

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's iron man Asif Ali hits his way to stardom
T20 World Cup: Buttler, Woakes help England pummel Australia

T20 World Cup: Buttler, Woakes help England pummel Australia
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Asif Ali says confidence key to hitting sixes

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Asif Ali says confidence key to hitting sixes
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi baffled as reporter drags politics into cricket

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi baffled as reporter drags politics into cricket

Babar Azam played T20 World Cup matches under great stress due to mother's illness: father

Babar Azam played T20 World Cup matches under great stress due to mother's illness: father
T20 World Cup: Miller, Rabada pull off thrilling chase despite Hasaranga's hat-trick

T20 World Cup: Miller, Rabada pull off thrilling chase despite Hasaranga's hat-trick
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Fans elated over 'beauty of cricket' as players buck each other up

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Fans elated over 'beauty of cricket' as players buck each other up
Virat Kohli slams 'spineless people' for calling Mohammad Shami a traitor

Virat Kohli slams 'spineless people' for calling Mohammad Shami a traitor

Latest

view all