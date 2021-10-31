 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 31 2021
By
AFP

'No place like home': Regina King cements fame in Hollywood

By
AFP

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

King did a little dance as she stood barefoot in the wet cement, and etched No place like home
King did a little dance as she stood barefoot in the wet cement, and etched "No place like home"

Oscar-winning actor Regina King's fame was cemented in history on Thursday, when she placed her hand and footprints on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre.

King did a little dance as she stood barefoot in the wet cement, and etched "No place like home" under her name, the opening line of the theme song for "227", the TV series from the late 1980s in which she first gained attention.

"This means so much," King said during the ceremony. "A lot of people are going to see this and they're going to think it comes from 'The Wizard of Oz', but it comes from my beginning."

In 2019, King won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance in "If Beale Street Could Talk", a film adaptation of a James Baldwin novel.

She made her feature film directorial debut last year with the drama "One Night in Miami...", which imagines a meeting between activist Malcolm X, boxer Muhammad Ali, NFL player Jim Brown and singer Sam Cooke in February 1964.

"It is a sight to see the force of your connection and your care and creativity and desire for community is a marvel, and it's been a pleasure to be in your orbit," fellow filmmaker Ava DuVernay told King at the ceremony on Thursday. "Your talent knows no bounds."

King next stars in Netflix's new Western movie "The Harder They Fall," inspired by real-life African-American cowboys.

"There's not a time limit, there's not a stale date on achieving your dreams," King said as encouragement to anyone looking to follow in her footsteps. "If you love what you do, you should never stop working at it."

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin says fatal shooting was 'one in a trillion': TMZ

Alec Baldwin says fatal shooting was 'one in a trillion': TMZ
'Supergirl' actress looks gorgeous on the cover of Entertainment Weekly

'Supergirl' actress looks gorgeous on the cover of Entertainment Weekly
Matthew McConaughey talks about shooting incident involving Alec Baldwin

Matthew McConaughey talks about shooting incident involving Alec Baldwin

Prince Harry felt helpless as Queen Elizabeth spent a night in hospital: report

Prince Harry felt helpless as Queen Elizabeth spent a night in hospital: report

Sarah Parish hospitalised in Turkey after 'nasty fall'

Sarah Parish hospitalised in Turkey after 'nasty fall'
Zack Snyder spills which Batman villains he wanted in DC movie universe

Zack Snyder spills which Batman villains he wanted in DC movie universe
When Julia Roberts told her kids she is popular: 'More famous than Taylor Swift?'

When Julia Roberts told her kids she is popular: 'More famous than Taylor Swift?'
Kanye West dons new hair style after Caucasian face mask

Kanye West dons new hair style after Caucasian face mask
Jamie Dornan claps back at critics who make fun of 'Fifty Shades' trilogy

Jamie Dornan claps back at critics who make fun of 'Fifty Shades' trilogy
Madonna receives criticism for 'morbid' recreation of Marilyn Monroe's death

Madonna receives criticism for 'morbid' recreation of Marilyn Monroe's death
Boris Johnson reassures over Queen Elizabeth's health

Boris Johnson reassures over Queen Elizabeth's health
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for creating ‘isolated world’ outside the Firm

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for creating ‘isolated world’ outside the Firm

Latest

view all