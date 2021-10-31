 
Pak vs WI: West Indies women’s cricket team to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

A file photo of a cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies womens teams.
  • West Indies women’s cricket team to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow (Monday).
  • After spending three days in quarantine, guest team will start training sessions at National Stadium from November 4.
  • First clash between WI and Pakistan is scheduled for November 8.

KARACHI: The West Indies women’s cricket team will be arriving to Pakistan tomorrow (Monday) to play an ODI series against the home side.

The West Indies women squad will land at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on November 1. As per the schedule, after spending three days in quarantine, the guest team will start training sessions at the National Stadium from November 4.

During the Pakistan tour, the West Indies women's cricket team will play three ODIs against the home team.

The first clash between West Indies and Pakistan is scheduled on November 8. Both teams will face each other in the second match on November 11 and will play the last ODI of the series on November 14.

Three Pakistan women cricketers contract COVID-19

Days before the ODI series against West Indies, three members of the Pakistan women’s cricket team tested positive for COVID-19, it emerged on October 28.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed that the women’s team members tested positive during a routine COVID-19 testing. The players had been participating in the pre-West Indies series camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi.

The PCB had said that the three players infected with COVID-19 had been placed in 10-day quarantine. However, the other squad members will remain in isolation till November 2 and undergo tests every alternate day, starting tomorrow, to stem any potential spread of the virus, the statement had read.

