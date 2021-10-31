 
Billie Eilish performs 'Sally's Song' in 'Nightmare Before Christmas' concert

By HAHiba Anjum

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Billie Eilish performs ‘Sally’s Song’ in ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert

Billie Eilish delivers a shocking performance of Sally’s Song performance at the Nightmare Before Christmas concert.

The Grammy award-winning singer performed her song alongside Danny Elfman who was playing Jack Skellington.

She delivered a total of two performances, one for Sally’s Song and the other for Simply Meant to Be.

Eilish’s ensemble for the show also portrayed the character to its fullest. From the stitched up rag pieces to the body parts, every aspect was perfected.

Check it out below:



