 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 31 2021
By
AFP

Tunisia’s Carthage Film Festival opens to showcase 57 films

By
AFP

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Tunisia’s Carthage Film Festival opens to showcase 57 films
Tunisia’s Carthage Film Festival opens to showcase 57 films

Tunis: Tunisia´s prestigious Carthage Film Festival has opened with a screening of "Lingui" -- a movie from Chad about a teenage girl who seeks an abortion.

The festival showcases 57 diverse films from 45 Arab and African countries, with screenings not only in cinemas, but in prisons and military barracks too.

Social issues are a common thread of the festival, with the opening film Lingui, by Chadian director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, telling the story of a 15-year-old seeking an abortion in a country where it is condemned.

Haroun said he was honoured to open the festival Saturday with "a taboo subject".

"It is a... political choice on the part of the festival, because it is a sub-Saharan film, which talks about the rights of women, in Arab countries and around the world," he said.

Under the slogan "Let´s dream, Let´s live", the festival is taking place across the capital Tunis this week, with screenings and talks until Saturday.

The festival is "intended to be a celebration of art, creativity, cinema and life", organisers say, and hopes to explore "new cinematographic trends in Africa and the Arab world".

Other films include Egyptian director Ali Al Arabi´s 2021 film "Captains of Zaatari", about refugees in Jordan wanting to become professional footballers, and Jessica Beshir´s 2021 film from Ethiopia, "Faya Dayi", of young people´s dreams under a harsh regime.

The official selection also includes a documentary by Syrian filmmaker Amel Alzakout, "Purple Sea", made from images filmed when she fled Syria and the boat on which she was travelling sank off the Greek coast.

Veteran Italian producer Enzo Porcelli is chair of the jury, alongside others including Angolan actor Hoji Fortuna, Egyptian film critic Tareq Al Shennawy, Iranian director Ahmad Bahrami and Haitian director Gessica Geneus.

More From Entertainment:

Zayn Malik will fight Gigi Hadid with 'every ounce' if custody battle over Khai ensues

Zayn Malik will fight Gigi Hadid with 'every ounce' if custody battle over Khai ensues

Bridgerton 2 to revolve around the love life of Anthony Bridgerton

Bridgerton 2 to revolve around the love life of Anthony Bridgerton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's neighbours 'don't want to touch them'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's neighbours 'don't want to touch them'
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend are 'The Addams Family' this Halloween

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend are 'The Addams Family' this Halloween
Is Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian's new love interest amid Kanye West divorce?

Is Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian's new love interest amid Kanye West divorce?
Jake Paul rehashes Gigi Hadid feud with Zayn Malik dig

Jake Paul rehashes Gigi Hadid feud with Zayn Malik dig
Joe Biden rejects Meghan Markle’s bid for paid maternity leave

Joe Biden rejects Meghan Markle’s bid for paid maternity leave
Kanye West to auction off 6 trucks after putting up Wyoming ranch for sale

Kanye West to auction off 6 trucks after putting up Wyoming ranch for sale
Will Smith breaks silence on suicidal thoughts: 'I was somewhere else'

Will Smith breaks silence on suicidal thoughts: 'I was somewhere else'
‘Posers’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ over British reputation

‘Posers’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ over British reputation
Kate Middleton left ‘in tears’ by Prince William’s canceled plans

Kate Middleton left ‘in tears’ by Prince William’s canceled plans

Latest

view all