Monday Nov 01 2021
Billie Eilish wows fans with her performance

Billie Eilish performed a fan-favorite song from The Nightmare Before Christmas alongside its creator Danny Elfman over the weekend.

The 19-year-old music sensation took the stage at the Banc of California stadium for the live-to-film concert experience and performed Sally's Song from the movie which came out nearly 30 years ago.

The Grammy-winner wore a patchwork dress styled to look just as Sally's did in the 1993 classic. She let her short blonde hair fall to the top of her shoulders.

Eilish wasn't the only star to take the stage in honor of the movie musical. Paul Reubens, who had a small role in the original movie, and 'Weird Al' Yankovic also added their voices to the concert.

