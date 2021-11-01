Angelina Jolie's co-stars share her never-before-seen photo from 2019 Halloween bash

Angelina Jolie hosted a Halloween party two years ago for her Eternals co-stars while they were in the middle of filming the Marvel movie in the Canary Islands back in 2019.

The 46-year-old's co-stars Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff shared throwback photos from that Halloween before this year's.

The award-winning actress, who usually wears the outfit of an action hero, opted for a giraffe onesie for this Halloween party in 2019.

In the photos, Jolie can be seen wearing a chic outfit, which she reportedly finished off with a pair of black high heels.



The Sound of Metal actor captioned the photo, 'No dressing up this year, so here are some old pics from the Halloween party when @briantyreehenry and I reigned supreme for Best Costume (guess who we were) and @angelinajolie dressed up as a giraffe…Happy Halloween.'



Angelina Jolie stood beside Ridloff in the picture. Her co-star wrote donned an outfit in the style of Midsommar, one of the most popular films of the year starring Florence Pugh.