 
entertainment
Monday Nov 01 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

BTS release the 4th anniversary message for ‘Love Myself’ campaign

By
HAHiba Anjum

Monday Nov 01, 2021

BTS release the 4th anniversary message for ‘Love Myself’ campaign
BTS release the 4th anniversary message for ‘Love Myself’ campaign

The boys from BTS have officially released a brand new music video in celebration of the 4th anniversary of their Love Myself campaign.

The entire video is less than two minutes long but includes heart-tugging messages that have already captured the hearts of ARMYs.

The video was released just a couple of hours ago and addresses the importance of self-love, in a high spirited and loving manner.

In the video, the members could be heard saying uplifting messages but RM was the first to start it all off by saying “It’s the 4th anniversary of the Love Myself campaign with BTS, Big Hit Music, and UNICEF.”

“Thanks to everyone’s participation, it's developed over the past 4 years into a campaign that helps children and teenagers around the world.”

Before concluding he shared a thoughtful wish and added, “We sincerely thank everyone who has been a part of it.”

Check it out below:

BTS is also partnered with UNICEF for this project and their aim has been to spread love.

The project was inaugurated back in 2017, under the #BTSLoveMyself and, to date has generated over five million tweets, 50 million in engagement and has also reached nearly every country of the world.

BTS release the 4th anniversary message for ‘Love Myself’ campaign

Its message, to spread light and love is also a main motivator for the boys. During their inaugural speech at the time, they admitted, “We started Love Myself as a way to reach young people and help improve their lives and rights.”


More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid mesmerises onlookers with her quirky style during outing in NYC

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid mesmerises onlookers with her quirky style during outing in NYC
Priyanka Chopra all smiles as she reunites with her hubby Nick Jonas and his family

Priyanka Chopra all smiles as she reunites with her hubby Nick Jonas and his family
Kanye West faces backlash as he invites Marilyn Manson on Sunday Service

Kanye West faces backlash as he invites Marilyn Manson on Sunday Service
Ed Sheeran admits he ‘thought he was gay’ growing up: ‘I definitely have a big feminine side’

Ed Sheeran admits he ‘thought he was gay’ growing up: ‘I definitely have a big feminine side’
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recreate iconic scene of 1993 movie True Romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recreate iconic scene of 1993 movie True Romance
Angelina Jolie's co-stars share her never-before-seen photo from 2019 Halloween bash

Angelina Jolie's co-stars share her never-before-seen photo from 2019 Halloween bash
Billie Eilish wows fans with her performance

Billie Eilish wows fans with her performance

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson set tongues wagging with their latest outing

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson set tongues wagging with their latest outing
Kanye West's vehicles now open for bidding at Musser Bros Auction

Kanye West's vehicles now open for bidding at Musser Bros Auction
Meghan Markle mother keeps her tweets protected

Meghan Markle mother keeps her tweets protected

'Dune' loses spice but stays atop N.America box office

'Dune' loses spice but stays atop N.America box office
Full text of Prince Charles' speech at G20 Summit in Rome

Full text of Prince Charles' speech at G20 Summit in Rome

Latest

view all