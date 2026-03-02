Tom Holland and Zendaya secretly married: Claims

Zendaya and Tom Holland may already be married, at least according to the person who knows Zendaya's wardrobe better than almost anyone else.

Law Roach, the celebrity stylist who has worked with Zendaya since 2011, made the claim on the red carpet at the Actor Awards on Sunday, 1st March, telling Access Hollywood with a laugh, "The wedding has already happened, you missed it."

When the reporter pushed back in disbelief, Roach doubled down, "It's very true!", before walking away.

Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach

Representatives for both Zendaya and Holland had not responded to requests for comment.

The revelation, if confirmed, would mark the next chapter in one of Hollywood's most closely watched love stories.

The pair first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, with their romance officially confirmed in 2021 after they were photographed together.

Their engagement became public in January 2025 when Zendaya was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the Golden Globes, with TMZ confirming the news the following day.

Holland himself quietly confirmed the change in status in September 2025, gently correcting a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend during a panel event.

"Fiancée," he said simply, with a smile.

Both have always been fiercely protective of their relationship.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023.

"We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing."

Zendaya echoed that sentiment, telling Elle the same year: "It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist."

Roach himself had suggested as recently as July last year that wedding planning hadn't even begun, telling E! News that Zendaya was deep into filming commitments and that "we have a lot of time."

He did, however, offer one firm prediction: that whenever it happened, Zendaya would be "a secret bride."

On Sunday night's red carpet, it appeared he may have been speaking from experience.