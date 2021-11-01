Dwayne Johnson releases captivating behind-the-scenes to ‘Face Off’

Dwayne Johnson has released the official behind-the-scenes looks into his iconic Face Off music video (MV) and fans are over the moon with the visuals.

The video has been posted to Instagram and features a look at the making of Face Off.

The post also contained a gratitude-filled caption that highlighted The Rock’s amazement over the recent milestones his debut has been amassing.

“THANK YOU ALL for rockin’ with and loving our music! We made an anthem”.

“I had so much FUN making this song and BIG LUV to my USO’s ~ some baaaaad dudes in the game!!!” (sic)

Check it out below:







