Ed Sheeran admits he enjoyed so-called 'feminine' activities as a child

Ed Sheeran said he was convinced that he was attracted to men as he enjoyed some supposedly ‘feminine’ activities

British singer Ed Sheeran is admitting that he spent a significant part of her childhood questioning his sexuality.

During a chat on the Dutch podcast, Man, Man, Man, the Perfect crooner said he was convinced that he was attracted to men as he enjoyed some supposedly ‘feminine’ activities like listening to pop songs and watching musicals.

“I have a definite feminine side, to the point that when I was a kid I thought I was gay for a bit. I definitely have a big feminine side,” he shared.

“I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears,” he continued.

“My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football. I am not a car guy. I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy,” he added.

Fast forward years later, the singer is now married to Cherry Seaborn and they recently welcomed their first child together.