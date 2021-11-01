Harry Styles looks ‘cute’ as Wizard Oz’s Dorothy for Halloween

Harry Styles held a special Halloween-themed concert; Harryween at New York’s Madison Square this weekend which was attended by thousands of fans, dressed up in spooky costumes.

The British singer handpicked a perfect outfit to complement the fancy-dress festive as he hit the stage as Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy.

The 27-year-old singer rocked his performance adorning a blue-checked dress and cute little bow around his head while bright red leggings paired with sparkling sandals helped the X-factor alum nailed his cosplay.





“Growing up in England, we like Halloween. But we definitely didn’t get into it like you do,” said the Watermelon Sugar singer at the beginning of his show.

He also gushed over his own costume, said, “I look cute!”

