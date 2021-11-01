 
entertainment
Monday Nov 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles looks ‘cute’ as Wizard Oz’s Dorothy for Halloween

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Harry Styles looks ‘cute’ as Wizard Oz’s Dorothy for Halloween
Harry Styles looks ‘cute’ as Wizard Oz’s Dorothy for Halloween

Harry Styles held a special Halloween-themed concert; Harryween at New York’s Madison Square this weekend which was attended by thousands of fans, dressed up in spooky costumes.

The British singer handpicked a perfect outfit to complement the fancy-dress festive as he hit the stage as Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy.

The 27-year-old singer rocked his performance adorning a blue-checked dress and cute little bow around his head while bright red leggings paired with sparkling sandals helped the X-factor alum nailed his cosplay.


“Growing up in England, we like Halloween. But we definitely didn’t get into it like you do,” said the Watermelon Sugar singer at the beginning of his show.

He also gushed over his own costume, said, “I look cute!”

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran says Elton John 'calls him everyday'

Ed Sheeran says Elton John 'calls him everyday'

Multiple accidental shootings took place on Rust set before Halyna Hutchins tragedy

Multiple accidental shootings took place on Rust set before Halyna Hutchins tragedy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2016 Halloween went south for this reason

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2016 Halloween went south for this reason
Amber Heard in legal trouble over dog smuggling case

Amber Heard in legal trouble over dog smuggling case

Reese Witherspoon credits Issa Rae for permission to shoot at special location

Reese Witherspoon credits Issa Rae for permission to shoot at special location
Taylor Swift stuns a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021: pics

Taylor Swift stuns a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021: pics
Kristen Stewart admits wearing Princess Diana's wedding dress was 'spooky'

Kristen Stewart admits wearing Princess Diana's wedding dress was 'spooky'
Heidi Klum shares spooky short film with family to celebrate Halloween

Heidi Klum shares spooky short film with family to celebrate Halloween
'Dune' tops box office again as 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho' fail to impress

'Dune' tops box office again as 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho' fail to impress
What would Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s wedding look like? Fans speculate

What would Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s wedding look like? Fans speculate
Alec Baldwin celebrates Halloween amid Halyna Hutchins tragedy

Alec Baldwin celebrates Halloween amid Halyna Hutchins tragedy
Idris Elba claims DJ set at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding was ‘most stressful job’

Idris Elba claims DJ set at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding was ‘most stressful job’

Latest

view all